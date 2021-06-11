David Bowie and Geoff MacCormack exhibition at Brighton museum (Photographed by Jon and Joe Rigby) SUS-210531-225349001

A sneak look David Bowie photo exhibition

Rock ‘n’ Roll with Me Bowie/MacCormack 1973-76 is an exhibition of unique photographs taken by David Bowie’s close friend and travelling companion Geoff MacCormack.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:05 pm

Brighton Museum and Art Gallery is hosting the show until January 23 2022.

