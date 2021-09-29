Watch the sun set while tasting Brighton Gin on the i360

Another Brighton Gin tasting flight at 450ft on the British Airways i360 will be held tonight (Wednesday, September 29) at 7.30pm.

This handmade craft gin is British Airways i360's local supplier so the two have paired up to offer the new and exclusive flights.

Over an extended flight of 45 minutes, surrounded by views of Brighton and the South Coast as the sun goes down, the Brighton Gin founder will chat about the history of craft gin and the process and botanicals required to create Brighton’s favourite tipple.

Brighton Gin is served on the i360

You’ll get to taste Brighton Gin’s Pavilion Strength gin, Seaside Navy Strength gin, and a Brighton G&T (mixed with a local supplier, Folkington’s tonic). Plus, you’ll also get to sample one of Brighton Gin’s brand new cocktails too!

The Brighton Indy was able to go along to the first Brighton Gin tasting flight. Read about it here: Combining delicious drinks and stunning views on the first i360 Brighton Gin Tasting Flight | Brighton & Hove Independent (brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk)To book on tonight's flight, visit Brighton Gin Tasting Flight - British Airways i360 : British Airways i360Tickets are £35 each. The flight is from 7.30pm to 8.15pm but people are asked to arrive at least 20 minutes before the flight for security and boarding checks. The boarding bar will be open before the flight. Ticket holders from each booking will be allocated to their own tasting table on board the pod.