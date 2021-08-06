Beach venue offers comedy, cabaret, and family shows throughout August

Musical improv comedy group Do The Thing / photo credit - JJ Waller

The Warren on the Beach is situated east of the Pier, next to the Volks Railway Aquarium Station, offering up another four weeks of theatre, cabaret, comedy and family shows, alongside an outdoor stage, street food and bars.

The indoor-outdoor site is free to enter, allowing beach-goers to pop in for a drink at one of the sun-drenched bars, or check out free entertainment on the outdoor stage.

Ticket buyers can enjoy live entertainment within a Covid secure venue, The Oil Shed.

Deckchairs photo credit - JJ Waller

The Oil Shed is constructed from chequered, repurposed oil drums allowing free-flowing ventilation around the theatre.

Festival-goers can catch some of the UK’s leading comics and circuit regulars at The Late Show (July 23 - August 29).

Fresh off their success at The Warren, where Resident MC Dave Fensome played host to Romesh Ranganathan, Milton Jones and Reginald D Hunter, The Late Show will continue to provide star-studded line-ups at its beach residence.

Iconic Brighton comedy night Krater Comedy will be hosting a weekly comedy night in the shadow of the Pier featuring top UK and international comedians, as seen on TV.

There also children shows throughout the school summer holidays.

After a hugely popular run at The Warren, family favourites The Snail and the Whale (13 - 30 August) continue their national tour with a string of sea-side shows. The Olivier award-winning cast bring Julia Donaldson’s much-loved picture-book to life.

Two performances of The Adventures of Bo Peep take place on Friday (August 6) at 10.30pm and 12.30pm

Little Bo Peep has lost her sheep, and can’t fall asleep without them. Counting her sheep always sends Bo Peep off to sleep by bedtime, but with no sign of them yet she’ll be up all night searching. Bo Peep needs you and your family’s help to save her little lambkins from danger in time for bed! A perfect theatre introduction for your little ones with an interactive story and sensory learning. Look out for a flock of woollen puppets, original music and sheep themed silliness.

Families can still celebrate being who they want and loving who they are at Mama G’s Pride Stories oAugust 7 and 8 at 3.30pm.

Meet some of Mama G’s most fabulous creations such as the unicorn that’s a horse, the fashionista dinosaur and Bonny, the bunny that’s lost her bounce! The whole family will love this interactive hour of song, laughter and sequins!

And join our two lovable clowns as they weeble and wobble their way through a chaotic picnic for We All Wobble from August 7-10 at 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The life-sized roly-poly spectacle is full of hilarious slapstick, near misses, and messy chaos for the whole family.

Falling hither and thither, these human sized clown weebles never topple.