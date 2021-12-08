Brighton Christmas Festival: Fantastic family fun watching The Elves Save Christmas – A Brighton Adventure

The four cheeky elves on stage in Brighton

Lots of cheeky mini toy elves were appearing in people’s homes last week but you can see four real-life ones, dancing and singing on stage, as part of the Brighton Christmas Festival.

The Elves Save Christmas: A Brighton Adventure is being performed daily at St Peter’s Pavilion (the big purple tent) in Valley Gardens.

I took my two children, Ruby and Barney, along to the show last Sunday and I must say it exceeded my expectations.

The entrance to the 'theatre' in St Peter’s Pavilion, Valley Gardens

We were all wrapped up ready to sit inside a chilly tent but after walking along the red carpet entrance lobby and into the main auditorium area, it was actually pretty cosy.

The red velvet curtains on the stage and the sturdy, padded seats helped with the theatre experience feel.

And so, the show began and we soon met four very excitable elves and Mrs Claus, all dressed in fantastic costumes.

The children were enthralled from start to finish as we saw the elves and Mrs Claus arrive in Brighton to find Santa.

The show includes lots of cheery singing and dancing and there were some Brighton-specific jokes were thrown in, too. And, of course, there was a villain to boo, and Jack Frost was the baddie of choice this time. The cast of six were all fantastic and clearly enjoyed performing.

The Elves Save Christmas is a 45-minute easy-going feel-good festive treat for the family.