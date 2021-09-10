Burgess Hill Choral Society is back
Burgess Hill Choral Society is back – and looking for more members.
Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “After more than a year on Zoom, with fifty-plus people at each session, we’re resuming in-person rehearsals. We’re raring to go with a wonderful season of music including choruses from Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Cantata 122 and Christmas carols, all culminating in a concert at the beginning of December. If you don’t already know us, we’re a thriving and inclusive choir who sing a wide repertoire of classical music. Our musical director, Michael Stefan Wood, encourages a high standard of singing from us and makes rehearsals interesting and enjoyable.
“We’re on the lookout for new members. Perhaps you’re an experienced singer; we have several professional singers amongst the membership. Or maybe you’re returning to singing after a while, which is how many of us became involved. Or maybe you simply have a love of and curiosity about singing this kind of music and would like to try it out. We’re a very friendly group, and the choir is non-auditioned. Our concerts include a full orchestra and young professional singers at the beginning of their careers. Concerts are always well-supported by the local community.
“The new season begins on Monday, September 13. Rehearsals take place from 7.45pm to 10pm at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG with full covid measures in place. If you’d like to know more or would like to try a taster evening, visit our website at www.burgesshillchoral.org, look on our Facebook site or phone 07522 493966.”