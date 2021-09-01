Circus, dance, theatre and music all in one exciting show

Passegers

An exciting show which combines contemporary dance and circus theatre will be performed at Brighton Dome later this month.

The multi-award winning The 7 Finger - Passagers promises dazzling acrobatic skills, music and dance.

On September 30 and October 1 Canadian modern circus company The 7 Fingers (Les 7 Doigts de la Main) will combine death-defying feats with giant poles, hoop tumbling and wire walking, with original songs, music, movement and storytelling to create a spectacular show.

The 7 Fingers are one of the first international companies to visit the UK following the coronavirus pandemic, with Passagers their first tour here in 11 years. Founded in 2002, the company’s mission is to redefine circus, stripping the spectacle down to its thrilling essence and fusing it with dance, theatre, multimedia, music and storytelling.

They have gained a reputation for telling human stories with life-enhancing theatricality, warmth and humour.

The 7 Fingers’ Co-founder and Passagers Director Shana Carroll said: “Passagers was originally designed as an ode to travel - departure versus arrival, chance versus choice, familiar versus foreign, confinement versus border-crossing.

“Those themes have taken on a new meaning for all of us recently, with the very idea of departing or arriving feeling like a distant dream.

The 7 Fingers' Passagers, performer Sabine Van Rensburg.

“Border-crossing is now fraught with risks, regulations and complications and confinement was the unifying theme for everyone.

“The show has now taken on a whole new dimension I’m not sure I could ever have imagined.

“I hope it will make us treasure the days of simple, liberating travel and celebrate a return to greater freedoms.”

The show is being presented by Dance Consortium and the Brighton Dome.

Dance Consortium is a group of 18 large-scale UK venues (including Brighton Dome) with a shared passion for engaging people with the best contemporary dance from across the world.

Since its formation in 2000, Dance Consortium has presented more than 46 tours by 26 different companies (from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, France, The Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan , Israel and the USA) and to more than 700,000 people.

Stephen Crocker, Chair, Dance Consortium, said: “After one cancellation, two postponements and 14 months of empty theatres, I am delighted - and very excited - on behalf of Dance Consortium members to be announcing our next tour by one of the world’s leading performance companies.