Dean Atta joins The Lewes Lit Online Presents

Dean Atta - credit Thomas Sammut

Ellie Knight, of Lewes Lit, said: “Dean Atta’s debut poetry collection, I Am Nobody’s Nigger, was shortlisted for the Polari First Book Prize and his debut novel, The Black Flamingo, won the Stonewall Book Award.

“He was named as one of the most influential LGBT people in the UK by the Independent on Sunday.

“Dean has appeared on BBC One, BBC Radio 4, BBC World Service, and Channel 4, and he is a member of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen.

“Dean is based in Glasgow and is co-director of the Scottish BAME Writers Network and a patron of LGBT+ History Month. No stranger to Lewes and Brighton, Dean graduated from the University of Sussex in 2006.