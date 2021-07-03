East Sussex Bach Choir offer first live concert in 20 months

John Hancorn Musical Director of the East Sussex Bach Choir

The choir will be performing Vivaldi’s Magnificat, together with excerpts from Handel’s Acis & Galatea and the coronation anthem The King Shall Rejoice. The performance will be directed by John Hancorn, with soloists Imogen Moore (soprano), Rebecca Leggett (mezzo) and Kristian Thorkildsen (tenor) and accompanied by Nicholas Houghton.

Spokeswoman Val Davies said: “In order to conform to current Covid regulations, we will be performing the programme twice, to allow for social distancing, at 5pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, July 11. The venue will be King’s Church, Brooks Road, Lewes, BN7 2BY.”

Tickets at £10 are available online eastsussexbachchoir.org

“East Sussex Bach Choir’s previous concert with an audience was in December 2019.

“Since then we have had to cancel several events.

“We were, however, able to perform with choir members socially distanced, a streamed concert without audience in December 2020, between lockdowns.

“This was a concert of carols and Christmas music, which was live streamed to over 100 care homes across East and West Sussex, Brighton & Hove and Surrey.

“Throughout the pandemic, our choir has continued to rehearse online,

“But we are all thrilled to finally be able to perform to audiences.”