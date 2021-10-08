Free yoga, dance and silent disco sessions at Brighton Marina studios on World Mental Health Day
People are being invited to explore why mind matters through the power of dance, yoga, meditation, nutrition and more this World Mental Health Day (Sunday, October 10)
DanceHub, a community interest company (CIC) that promotes education, development and wellbeing through dance, has organised the Mind Matters event at the Marina Studios at Mermaid Walk, Brighton Marina.
Starting at 11am with yoga, other sessions include streetdance, latin dance fit and workshops.
The event is free for people over 14. Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mind-matters-marina-studios-tickets-176379675357