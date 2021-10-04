GBBO star Paul Hollywood announces Brighton and Portsmouth dates

Paul Hollywood

He will be at the Brighton Centre on Thursday, November 3 2022 and at Portsmouth Guildhall on October 28 2022.

Spokeswoman Sarah Rhodes said: “Paul Hollywood Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including a date at the Brighton Centre on Thursday November 3, 2022, entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, baking tasks and some very special surprises.

“Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday October 8 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

“Working from a fully equipped on-stage kitchen Paul will share his tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way.

“Come and get a slice of the action as the best-selling author serves up his biggest baking bonanza to date.

“Paul has been a firm favourite with TV viewers for more than a decade with his infectious enthusiasm for baking and cheeky charm leading him to win the hearts of the nation.

“And after a year that’s seen Brits take to the kitchen and don their pinnies, there has never been a better time to take a lesson from the master himself.”

Paul said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me. It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

Paul Hollywood Live is presented by live music and theatre touring promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said: “Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

“Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.”