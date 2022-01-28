Global superstar Christina Aguilera confirmed to headline Brighton & Hove Pride

Christina Aguilera

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride, said: “Hot on the heels of receiving the Music Icon Award at 2021 People's Choice Awards, the Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform a Pride exclusive show at Brighton & Hove Pride.

“Christina has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community. From helping raise funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS to advocating for marriage equality and speaking out against anti-LGBTQ bullying, she consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are.

“In 2019 the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was the recipient of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Ally for Equality Award and in a 2017 special love letter to the LGBTQ community, Aguilera said ‘The LGBTQ community has never had it easy, the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet you keep fighting, you keep moving forward trailblazing and beating all odds with love always in your hearts.’”

Paul added: "As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund. It’s going to be ‘Beautiful’.

“Brighton & Hove Pride is a Pride to be proud of. Alongside the smiles, sunshine and good times, Brighton Pride’s sole ethos is to promote tolerance and diversity within the communities and to organise inclusive events.

“We Are Fabuloso is the UK’s biggest LGBTQ+ Pride event with community fundraising at its heart.”