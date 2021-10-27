'Queen of neo soul' Erykah Badu

Confirmed as Badu’s only UK show of 2022, the massively anticipated festival appearance will be the multi-Grammy-winning star’s first UK performance for three years.

One of the most influential artists of the modern era, Badu’s sound is a lush soundscape blending a multitude of genres including jazz, R&B, funk, soul and hip hop. Triple-platinum certified debut album Baduizm, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022, won Badu widespread commercial and critical success and earned her comparisons to the likes of Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder. Much revered by her contemporaries, Badu has collaborated with an array of artists including Flying Lotus, The Roots, Outkast, Tyler The Creator and Janelle Monae, and in 2020 her Verzuz TV battle with Jill Scott had over 1 billion impressions online: a powerful reminder of her unfaltering ongoing influence.

Love Supreme Festival Director, Ciro Romano: "“We couldn’t be happier to be announcing Erykah Badu, a true innovator and undoubtedly one of the most exciting performers of her generation, as the first artist confirmed for Love Supreme 2022. We have many more big-name announcements planned over the coming weeks and we look forward to welcoming our Love Supreme family back to the South Downs next summer.”

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place, Lewes, in East Sussex from July 1st – 3rd 2022. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.