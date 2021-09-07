Joe Bonamassa, Stereophonics and The Script confirm Brighton dates

THE SCRIPT

Joe Bonamassa plays the Brighton Centre on Saturday 23rd April 2022. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th September 2021 at 9am priced from £65.00.

Stereophonics play the Brighton Centre on Saturday 26th March 2022. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 10th September 2021 at 9am priced from £47.50.

And The Script will be coming to The Brighton Centre on Monday May 30th 2022. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 3rd September 2021 at 9.30am priced from £28.50.

Tickets on Brighton Centre box office 0844 8471515 or www.brightoncentre.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “The Script celebrate a journey that has included five UK number-one albums, six billion streams, and over two million ticket sales with the release of the career-spanning greatest hits album ‘Tales From The Script’ on October 1st.

“The celebrations will extend deep into 2022 with the confirmation of a huge UK and European Greatest Hits Tour, which starts with a run of intimate club shows in February before scaling up to arenas from May. Their first run of live dates in over two years, the tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and culminates with two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3Arena. The Script will be joined by special guest Ella Henderson on their UK and Ireland arena dates.

“Tales From The Script compiles all of the biggest hits and fan favourites from their six albums so far. It highlights the classic cuts from the trio’s catalogue, taking in the likes of the #1 smash ‘Hall of Fame’ (featuring will.i.am) and the Top 10 hits ‘The Man Who Can’t Be Moved’, ‘For The First Time’ and ‘Superheroes’. It also includes landmark moments and staples of their live show including ‘Breakeven’, their debut single ‘We Cry’ and ‘Rain’.”

Stereophonics today return with ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’. The song is the first to be unveiled from forthcoming album ‘Oochya!’, released on 4th March 2022 via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd, available to pre-order now.