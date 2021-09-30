Rag’n’Bone Man uses University of Sussex campus at Falmer for new music video

Rag'n'Bone Man in front of the wall in the Meeting House at the University of Sussex

Rag’n’Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, who lives near Heathfield in East Sussex, can be seen on the first floor of the Meeting House at the Falmer campus in the new video.

The video features the singer in front of the famous brightly-coloured windows of the Meeting House. The backdrop can be seen in the opening scene of the video and at other points throughout.

The university said production company was 'blown away' by the kaleidoscopic round building's architectural beauty. Scenes also include other locations in the building with Basil Spence’s famous Sussex architecture clearly visible in the background.

Helen Power-Hosking, head of commercial services at Sussex, said: “Sussex has attracted some interesting filming opportunities over the summer and this was certainly one of the most exciting!

“The Meeting House is an incredible building and we’re proud when this it’s used in a way that showcases the best of it.”

Crossfire is the latest single from Rag'n'Bone Man' s much-anticipated second album, Life by Misadventure, which was released earlier this year.

Last week, the singer spoke out about plans to build an estate of new houses behind his home in Heathfield. He said on social media: "I don’t want to leave the area but if planning goes ahead I’ll have to move. Imagine what that many houses will do the already growing traffic problems coming out of town? Any support would be appreciated."