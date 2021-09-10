Regency Radio adds three new presenters to its roster

Regency Radio

A fast-growing Brighton radio station has added three new presenters to its roster.

Regency Radio, broadcasting on DAB+ has announced that three new presenters have joined the team bringing with them years of experience.

Mike Pantelli, Simon Blaxland and Martyn Grenfell have all joined the weekend line-up as the station expands upon its weekend schedule.

Director of Programming, Ambrose Harcourt said, “We are delighted that Mike, Simon and Martyn have joined the team, each offers a unique proposition for our listeners on the weekend.

“Our team has steadily grown along with our audiences which have doubled from our first month on air and continue to grow rapidly as we expand our schedule.”

Mike Pantelli presents his ‘Sweet Grooves’ on Regency Radio every Sunday at 2pm.

Simon will present Turn it Up every Saturday at 1pm and Sunday from 4pm.

Martyn presents The Bit in the Middle every Saturday at 3pm and Sundays at 6pm.