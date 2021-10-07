Jason Donovan is on his Even More Good Reasons tour

There was one very good reason to visit Brighton’s Theatre Royal on Monday.

Singer, actor and presenter Jason Donovan was on stage in the city as he stopped off for one night on his rescheduled tour – Even More Good Reasons.

It was obvious from the start that both JD and the audience were ready to immerse themselves back into the thrills of live music. Coming onto the stage in full leather attire and sparkly high heels certainly kicked the show off in style.

The excitement and pure joy exuding from JD was infectious. I’m not sure I’ve ever witnessed such a happy, bouncing audience at the theatre – and who can blame them after the lows of the lockdown.

My friend and I were loving it, too, and although we couldn’t compete with some of the super fans, we surprised ourselves by being able to sing along with most of the songs word for word.

Especially for You was a clear highlight with all of us women in the crowd (and some men, too) doing our most heartfelt Kylie performances. Kylie sadly wasn’t there but Jason’s backing singer ‘Izzy’ did an amazing job.

There was also Suddenly, the wedding song from that famous Neighbours episode, which produced a spine-tingling moment as images from Scott and Charlene’s big day in 1988 were emblazoned on the wall behind Jason and his band.

The Brighton stop was just the third of 37 dates across the UK and Ireland of the Even More Good Reasons tour – a tour due to go on the road last year on the 30th anniversary of Jason’s debut album Ten Good Reasons.