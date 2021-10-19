Scott Matthews plays Brighton on back of new album

Scott Matthews

Spokesman Terry Emm said: “New Scott Matthews single ‘My Selfless Moon’ is the fourth to be lifted from his latest album ‘New Skin’, an album that came to fruition when the Ivor Novello Award winning songwriter was forced to scale a musical Everest due to Covid-19, setting himself the challenge of writing his very first electronica album.

“My Selfless Moon is a gentle dreamscape of Brian Eno-esque electronica built with haunting synthesizers, chiming electric guitars, subtle yet bold organic drum beats and Matthews’ characteristic warm, soulful, soaring vocals. Matthews’ experimental journey into the electronic has created a soundscape of mesmeric, dreamlike alchemy in ‘My Selfless Moon’.

“The song’s boldness comes in the space Matthews creates and the intricate detail of its seemingly minimalist composition that is at times reminiscent of the space-like vision of The Album Leaf, while at other times echoing the heartbreak of Beck’s Sea Change. ‘My Selfless Moon’ is one of the new album’s standout tracks, an instantly alluring sonically stunning gem, that shows Matthews has well and truly mastered a new genre with ‘New Skin’.

“New Skin was released earlier in the year to much acclaim including BBC 6 Music breakfast show airplay and rave reviews from the likes of MOJO, Uncut, The Scottish Express Prog Magazine, RNR Magazine, The Upcoming and more. Alongside the new single release and fresh from supporting Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant’s Saving Grace at major shows in the summer, Matthews is also now set to take ‘New Skin’ on his own headline tour dates this Autumn / Winter.”