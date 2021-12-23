Singer is spreading some Christmas cheer on Brighton's Latest TV and raising money for charity

Dave Williams and his band performing at the Latest TV studio in Brighton

Singer Dave Williams has recorded a Christmas special to raise money for charity.

Dave, who people may have seen performing in Brighton’s Grand Hotel this year, recorded four festive songs with his band at the Latest TV studio in Brighton.

The songs have been turned into a 20-minute show, which will be aired on Latest TV over the festive period. It can also be watched via YouTube on the Latest TV channel or by searching The Dave Williams Christmas Show.