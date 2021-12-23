Singer is spreading some Christmas cheer on Brighton's Latest TV and raising money for charity
The festive favourites will help raise money for children’s charity
Singer Dave Williams has recorded a Christmas special to raise money for charity.
Dave, who people may have seen performing in Brighton’s Grand Hotel this year, recorded four festive songs with his band at the Latest TV studio in Brighton.
The songs have been turned into a 20-minute show, which will be aired on Latest TV over the festive period. It can also be watched via YouTube on the Latest TV channel or by searching The Dave Williams Christmas Show.
Songs include festive favourites such as Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer and Winter Wonderland and viewers are being asked to donate to the Hove-based children’s charity The Starr Trust.
To donate, people can text STARR to 70450 to donate £5 or text STARR to 70085 to donate £10. Find out more about the charity at www.starrtrust.org