Strictly star Anton Du Beke confirms Brighton date

The show presents an intimate theatre tour with the King of Ballroom. Anton shares tales and anecdotes, providing insights from across his career as one of the UKs leading dancers, authors and TV stars. The evening’s entertainment will include music, song, dance and humour. Anton will be joined on stage by special guest vocalist Lance Ellington.

Anton said “I’ve been wanting to do this kind of show for a while now, so I am thrilled to have the chance to interact with the audience on a much more personal level. I hope you can join me.”