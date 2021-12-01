The Howlers play Brighton

The Howlers - Credit Rob Blackham

Spokesman James Wallace said “Produced and mixed by Theo Verney (Lazarus Kane, FEET and FUR) and Tarek Musa (Circa Waves, Kagoule) at Echo Zoo Studios and mastered at Third Man Records in Detroit, the track seamlessly blends rumbling vocals, heavy guitars, boisterous drums and a thumping bassline. Frontman Adam Young was inspired to write I Don’t Love You All Te Time after losing loved ones to Covid-19 last year.

“To distract themselves from the state of the world and their own grief, The Howlers locked themselves away in a North London Factory where they supported each other by making music. Each day they travelled to and from the factory to a chorus of sirens and chanting, whilst the city around them was gripped by the Black Lives Matter protests.

“The three-piece consists of Adam Young (vocals, guitar), Cameron Black (drums) and Guus ter Braak (bass). With influences ranging from afro beat, West Coast psych music and some of the more timeless seventies records, the East London trio have undertaken three UK-wide tours since their formation over a year ago. The band quickly established themselves as one of the UK’s must-see live acts, gaining much deserved praise from radio royalty including BBC 6 Music, KEXP and BBC Radio 1 as well as major programming on BT Sport, SkySports and SoccerAm.