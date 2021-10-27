Will Young is coming to Brighton SUS-211027-144639001

Since winning Pop Idol in 2002 Will Young has gained four number one albums and four number one singles, two BRIT awards, and even branched out into acting and radio work.

Now he’s gearing up to go back on tour to celebrate 20 years since his Pop Idol win.

Will Young will play a range of dates up and down the UK, coming to Brighton Centre on Saturday November 5.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (October 29) at 9am priced from £42.50.