BPO’S Viennese Gala concert welcomes in the New Year

Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala concert takes place on Tuesday, December 31 (2.45pm).

Classical music lovers can start their new year celebrations in traditional style with a touch of glamour at Brighton Dome.

Stephen Bell

The BPO, under the baton of Stephen Bell, celebrates 30 years of their traditional New Year’s Eve Viennese Galas with a trip back in time to the 19th century. This was the golden age of Viennese music thanks to the famous Strauss family and friends. Visit the magnificent ballrooms of Vienna and discover a sparkling collection of wonderful waltzes, opulent overtures and polkas with pizazz. Sit back and enjoy some familiar orchestral favourites but be prepared for some unexpected surprises.

Guest conductor Stephen Bell said: “What better way to round off 2019 than with some celebratory music from Vienna in the company of the Brighton Philharmonic and star soprano Ailish Tynan? In addition to favourites from Strauss and Lehár, we will present some delightful operetta extracts and songs from Kálmánn and Stolz, plus a bit of British ballroom music at its best from Arthur Sullivan. Happy New Year!”

Award-winning Irish soprano Ailish Tynan joins the orchestra with a delightful selection of songs and arias from operettas and musicals of the 19th century and beyond. Ailish, a previous winner of the Recital Prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, has appeared at the first and the last night of the BBC Proms, and enjoys a thriving international career as an opera singer, recitalist and recording artist.

She said: “It’s going to be great fun and I’m looking forward to seeing you all to ring in the New Year (well a bit early in the day but we’ll give it a good go)!”

The Brighton Philharmonic’s New Year’s Eve Viennese Gala is always one of the most popular concerts of the season and is without doubt one of the cultural highlights of the year. It is once again generously supported by the John Carewe Brighton Orchestra Trust. Book now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are available from Brighton Dome Ticket Office starting from £14.50, with a 50 percent discount for students and under 18s. Child tickets are £1 when accompanied by a full-price adult ticket holder. Book over the counter, telephone 01273 709709 or book online at www.brightondome.org.

Ticket-holders can park for just £6 (between 1pm-6pm) at NCP Church Street Car Park.