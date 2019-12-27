Brilliant young artists perform at Glynde Place next year

The musicians appearing at the Glynde Place Concert Series for 2020 have been announced.

The concert series began in 2014 and features BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists.

The first on May 16 is the acclaimed English lyric tenor Alessandro Fisher, who came to international attention in 2016 by winning the first prize at the Kathleen Ferrier Award. Since then his career has been developing non-stop in the UK, including roles at Glyndebourne and Covent Garden, and performing at the world’s leading venues in America, Europe, China and Asia. His Glynde programme will include works by Schubert, Brahms, Fauré, Chausson and others.

On June 16 the remarkable Italian pianist Alexander Gadjiev will play a programme of Chopin and Liszt. When nine he played Haydn’s Concerto in C major, which received glowing reviews, and he gave his first solo recital aged ten. He was awarded his diploma at age 17 with the highest marks and honours. At the Ninth Hamamatsu International Piano Competition the jury awarded him the first prize. In October 2018, at the Monte-Carlo World Piano Masters Competition, the jury awarded him the Prix Prince Rainier III.

To end the series on July 11, the superb young Russian cellist Anastasia Kobekina and pianist Luka Okros will play works including Suite No. 2 for solo cello by J.S. Bach, Sonata Op.40 by Shostakovich, a transcription of Franck’s Sonata for violin and piano and ‘Romance of Town’ by V. Kobekin.

The concerts are in the panelled gallery at 7pm. Ticket holders can picnic in the gardens and park (open from 5pm, wine and soft drinks available in the hall). Tickets can be booked through the Glynde Place Eventbrite website or by post from The Estate Office, Glynde Place, Glynde, Lewes, East Sussex, BN8 6SX. Call 01273 858224. Cheques should be made payable to Glynde Estates.

