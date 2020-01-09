Family fun in the Chichester area

Things you won't want to miss...

A Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles production, the cult hit Six heads to Chichester Festival Theatre next week.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six will be at the venue from January 14-19.

Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell-out international smash hit Six is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over.

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red...

It’s time they told their story. Think you know the rhyme, think again…. It’s now Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE!

Age guidance for the show is ten years and over. The show runs for an hour and 20 minutes with no interval. Tickets are available from the CFT.

Gandini Juggling make a return to Chichester with Spring, an adventurous, jubilant and kaleidoscopic exploration of colour.

Five virtuoso jugglers and four contemporary dancers “combine juggling genius with masterful choreography and an immersive score, pushing the boundaries of dance and circus” – the promoters promise.

The show is at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 10 at 8pm, lasting one hour, without an interval. Age guidance is eight and up.

Formed in 1992 by jugglers Sean Gandini and Kati Ylä-Hokkala, Gandini Juggling continues to be at the vanguard of contemporary circus, reinventing and reinvigorating juggling for the 21st century.

Thriller Live hits Brighton Theatre Royal this week, promising more than two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco in a show that pays homage to Michael Jackson’s career (Wednesday, January 8-Saturday, January 11).

Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its record-breaking tenth year, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the “world’s greatest entertainer”, the promoters say.

Seen by over five million people in over 30 countries, Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a “visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45-year musical history.”

You can expect all the hits from his career, with his popularity still going strong more than ten years after his untimely death.

Talented young musicians return to the Minerva Theatre for the Ovation Rock Show, two evenings and one afternoon of live music featuring children and young people (ages eight-18) from local schools, Chichester College, Chichester Music Academy and Ovation Music.

Ovation Music is a Chichester-based charity providing music sessions and live performance opportunities to children and young people, encouraging creativity, teamwork and a positive outlook.

Ovation Rock Show is at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 10 and January 11. More details on ovationmusic.org.uk.

