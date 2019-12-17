Family panto is The Hilton Brighton Metropole promise

Brighton’s Peter Pan is at The Hilton Brighton Metropole from December 19-28 with the promise of family panto.

Spokesman Charlie Royce said: “The line-up is headed by BBC Sussex favourite Allison Ferns, who will be adding some glamour to the cast as Delores the Mermaid. Allison presents the afternoon show on BBC Sussex.

“Her on-stage love interest and Peter Pan’s nemesis, Captain Hook, will be played by Nathan Charman. Nathan shot to fame on The Voice this year as part of the swing trio, The Flat Pack, winning their way onto Olly Murs’ team.

“Returning for a second year, Richard Dawes will be taking the comedy lead and playing the part of lovable scoundrel Smee. Michael Ruben will be flying in as Peter Pan and his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, will be played by Hope Thompson.

“Joining them on stage as Nana will be the producers 55 kg Bernese mountain dog, McKenzie, who is no newcomer to the limelight with over 11,000 followers on Instagram! “

BBC Sussex presenter Allison said: “I have such fond memories of performing in Brighton pantos as a kid, so to see pantomime back in the city and to get the chance to perform again in my hometown is a dream come true.

“I’ll be honest though: the initial thought of wearing a mermaid costume was a little daunting, as my daughter commented ‘Mummy, you’re going to need big shells!’”

However, thanks to the team at F45 and their Mission Mermaid training, I’m hopeful we might just about get away with it!’

Brighton based events company, E3, is producing the show. Founded and managed by David Hill and Lukas Wojcik, E3 is responsible for producing some of the biggest events in the city including The Brighton Half Marathon, The Snowman Spectacular Ball, Sussex Gin Fest and now Brighton and Hove’s big family pantomime.

Charlie added: “Originally written by Sir J M Barrie, this brand-new production of Peter Pan boasts all of the components of a great panto and more.

“There will be jaw-dropping costumes, high-flying special effects and even a pirate-eating crocodile!

“As Barrie left the rights to Great Ormond Street Hospital, the cast will be raising money for the charity during the run as well as supporting local charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.”

Executive producer and director David Hill said: “The reaction to last year’s panto was overwhelming and we have proved beyond doubt that families in Brighton & Hove want a large-scale family pantomime back in the city.

“This year’s show promises to be our biggest and certainly most ambitious production to date. We are even building a bigger stage to fly Peter Pan in.”

Tickets for Brighton’s Peter Pan are avaialble on www.brightonfamilypanto.com.

