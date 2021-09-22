Brighton based children’s charity Rockinghorse has announced it’s Emerald Ball, celebrating its 55th anniversary.

The ball will be fundraising for a range of specialist equipment and support for children to help manage their health and wellbeing, as the during the last 18 months there has been a large increase of children’s hospital admissions for mental health reasons.

The event will take place at the Grand hotel in Brighton on Saturday March 19 2022 . It will be sponsored by DMH Stallard and co-sponsored by FRP, Cardens Accountants, and Creative Pod.

Rockinghorse is best-known for its work with the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton, the Special Care Baby Unit in Haywards Heath and many other children’s centres and paediatric services across Sussex.

Rhian Walsh, Finance and Operations Director, said: “Our annual Ball provides a wonderful opportunity for supporters to come together and enjoy an evening of entertainment, whilst also helping us to raise vital funds.”

After the lack of events and special occasions since the beginning of 2020, the charity is hopeful that there is a strong interest among supporters to come to the ball.

This was echoed by Rhian Walsh: “We’ve really missed being able to hold this event so we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our fantastic evening at the Grand Hotel.