L’ Atelier Du Vin set to open third wine bar in Brighton inside Q Square Hotel

With popular bars on Dyke Road and St George’s Place, L’ Atelier Du Vin will soon be welcoming customers into its latest location, inside the Q Square Aparthotel, in Queens Square.

Steve Pineau, the owner of L’Atelier Du Vin, told The Brighton and Hove Independent: “It’s a very exciting time for us. We have a great location just off Churchill Square with a big terrace space, so I think we will do very well here.”

Following an opening party, customers will be able to enjoy the bar’s eclectic wine menu and classic cocktails every day from 2pm until midnight. Find out more at www.latelierduvin.co.uk