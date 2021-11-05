The Walrus pub has the most five star ratings on Tripadvisor of any venue in Brighton

The Walrus is one of the best pubs in the United Kingdom, according to a report by Liberty Games.

The retailer took the highest rated pubs and bars on Tripadvisor and ranked them based on the number of five star reviews they had on the site.

The Walrus, the highest rated pub in Brighton, was ranked 15th in the national charts with 237 five star reviews.

The Walrus bookings manager Emma Schaverien

A spokesmen for the Walrus said: “We were really pleased about it, to get a great result on Tripadvisor is really positive because it can be really difficult to please all our customers, all of the time.

“One of the advantages of the Walrus is regardless of what you are doing with your night, we will normally fit into some part of it and hopefully improve it.”

To book a table or find out more about what The Walrus has to offer vist https://www.thewalrusbrighton.com/