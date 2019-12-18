A Frozen-inspired Christmas market at Brighton Marina

A Christmas market will transform part of Brighton Marina into a world of snow-capped fantasy this festive season.

The market, which has been inspired by the worlds of Narnia and Frozen, will give kids of all ages the chance to meet regal snow queens, beautiful princesses, mysterious fauns and noble lions in an event which runs from 12-6pm every day from December 20 to 24.

Alongside dressing up and having their picture taken with all their favourite characters, children will also get the chance to watch them perform alongside live bands and choirs in a variety of performances throughout the day.

Hot chocolate, mulled wine, roasted chestnuts and other festive treats will be available at stalls throughout the day, whilst snow machines and festive rides for children will give the little ones a chance to really embrace the festive spirit.

Sophie Chandler, marketing manager for Brighton Marina said: “this year we really have gone all out to bring an experience beyond our visitor’s imagination.”