A ground-breaking mix of rugby, music & a conference in Brighton this summer

The inaugural Brighton 7s Festival is set to take place across the University of Brighton, and Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Community Stadium from 25-26 June 2022.

Festival Director Ben McNamara said: “Brighton is the perfect city to host rugby 7s - both are inclusive, entertaining, and global in their reach. However, what makes Brighton 7s Festival really special is the platform it provides for up-and-coming bands, rugby teams, and leaders in sport to challenge convention.

“It’s an opportunity for fans to discover something innovative and inspirational, and I’m incredibly excited to share all those who will be leading the way at Brighton 7s Festival in 2022”

The launch of Brighton 7's Festival

The rugby 7s action (a shortened form of rugby played by seven players in seven-minute halves) will consist of an elite and amateur competition, taking place across both days. The competition will welcome sides from across the globe who will compete at the Amex stadium, the site of Japan’s unforgettable win over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

The Grow The Game Conference at Brighton 7s Festival will see a weekend-long rugby conference taking place in the American Express Stadium. Leading names from the rugby and sporting industry will unite to discuss the future of the game.

Former Australia and Harlequins star James Horwill is one of many high-profile names confirmed to be speaking at the conference.

Brighton 7s Festival will also help to bridge the gap and unite powerful entertainment and sport, through its music festival.

The music will be provided by independent bands from the city who will perform on The Electric Chandelier Stage.

An official launch of the festival was hosted on Monday (January 24) which saw seven rugby players, from a diverse range of clubs, conduct rugby training drills during a flight in the i360’s pod.

In-person tickets start at £55 with access to the rugby, music and conference. Or full livestream access for £25.

Visit www.brighton7sfestival.com/