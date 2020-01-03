Big events to look forward to in Brighton and Hove in 2020

There will be no shortage of exciting and colourful events across Brighton and Hove this year. Find out all you need to know about the big events taking place in the city in 2020.

January

Brighton Marathon. Photo by Jon Rigby. SUS-190414-142850001

Royal Pavilion Annual Free Day

When: Sunday, January 19 10am-4.30pm

Where: Royal Pavilion, Brighton

What: For one day a year, visitors are given free entry to the Royal Pavilion. The open day celebrates the purchase of the site by the town of Brighton in 1850.

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run 2019 passes through Crawley. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190311-172110008

February

Brighton Half Marathon

When: Sunday, February 23 times TBC

Where: Madeira Drive

What: In its 30th year, the half marathon will welcome runners to the city to complete a 13.1 mile route ahead of the Brighton marathon in April.

March

Pioneer Motorcycle Run

When: Sunday, March 22

Where: The route begins at Tattenham Corner, Epsom, and finishes at Madeira Drive.

What: Since 1930, this veteran motorcycle event has seen pre-1915 models take to the roads of Sussex and Surrey.

April

InCarNation

When: Saturday, April 4, 10am-6pm

Where: Madeira Drive

What: In its 9th year, this motoring event attracts petrolheads from around the country to a free drive-in and display of vehicles.

Brighton Marathon

When: April 19 at 9.45am

Where: Preston Park

What: An annual, long-distance running event established in 2010. Registration for this year has now closed but spectators and supporters are welcome.

May

Brighton Fringe

When: May 1-31

Where: Venues across the city

What: Much like its Scottish equivalent, the Edinburgh Festival, Brighton Festival has its own fringe which sees comedy, art, and theatre at multiple venues.

Brighton Festival

When: May 2-24

Where: Venues across the city

What: Poet and guest director Lemn Sissay MBE will oversee the country’s biggest and most established arts festival.

Brighton Children’s Parade

When: Saturday, May 2, 10.30am-1pm

Where: The parade starts in Robert Street and travels through Jubilee Street, New Road, North Street, East Street, and Grand Junction Road to Madeira Drive.

What: This colourful parade traditionally opens Brighton Festival with 5,000 local schoolchildren wearing handmade costumes. Nature’s marvels is the theme for the parade this year which promises to be a celebration of the natural world.

Great Escape Festival

When: May 13-16

Where: Venues across Brighton.

What: This festival showcases emerging talent and new music from across the globe at more than 30 venues in the city with a pop-up site on Brighton beach. A conference runs alongside the festival.

RISE Hero Run

When: Sunday, May 17

Where: Hove Lawns

What: Athletes dressed as superheroes run through Brighton to raise money for the domestic abuse charity RISE. This is a family friendly event with a 5K, 10K, youth mile, and a kids’ 500m dash.

London to Brighton Classic Car Run

When: Sunday, May 31

Where: Cars will drive from Greenwich Park, London to Madeira Drive.

What: Classic vehicles gather on Madeira Drive after making their way South from London.

June

Brighton Naked Bike Ride

When: Date TBC

Where: Chalet Cafe, Preston Park

What: Cyclists take to the streets of Brighton and Hove but do not put on any clothes.

London to Brighton Bike Ride

When: June 21

Where: The route finishes on the seafront

What: A 54-mile charity bike ride travelling from Clapham Common, London, to Brighton Beach through idyllic Sussex and Surrey countryside.

Brighton Pretty Muddy 5K

When: Saturday, June 29, 10.30am

Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton

What: A muddy 5K race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

July

Paddle Round the Pier

When: July 4-5

Where: Brighton Seafront

What: Europe’s largest free charity Beach Festival for water sports enthusiasts and beach lovers. Water sports, races, live music, and bars will be on offer at this family friendly event.

Brighton Race for Life

When: Sunday, July 5, 11am

Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton

What: A 5K race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Brighton and Hove Pride Parade

When: Saturday, August 1, 11am

Where: Hove Lawns

What: The famous Pride Parade takes place during the city’s annual, weekend-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community from Friday, July 31 to August 2.

Luna Beach Cinema

When: Dates TBC

Where: Brighton Beach

What: A giant outdoor cinema pop-up on the beach.

August

Zippos Circus

When: Dates TBC

Where: Location TBC

What: Zippos Circus will return to Brighton with entertainment for all the family.

September

Brighton and Hove Triathlon

When: Sunday, September 13

Where: Hove Lawns

What: Athletes compete as they swim, cycle, and run across the city.

Boundary Festival

When: Saturday, September 26, 12-10.30pm

Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton

What: The biggest electronic music festival in Brighton will return to Stanmer Park for a fifth year.

October

Brighton Breeze

When: Date TBC

Where: Location TBC

What: A mass of Volkswagens descend on Brighton for this annual motorist gathering.

November

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

When: Sunday, November 1

Where: Vehicles travel from London’s Hyde Park to Madeira Avenue, Brighton with a halfway checkpoint stop in Crawley.

What: Veteran vehicles complete the route to commemorate the Emancipation Run of November 14 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on the Highway Act.

December

Burning of the Clocks

When: Monday, December 21

Where: Brighton Seafront

What: Residents and visitors gather on the shortest day of the year with homemade lanterns, a bonfire, and a procession. The event is hosted by arts charity Same Sky.