Big events to look forward to in Brighton and Hove in 2020

There will be no shortage of exciting and colourful events across Brighton and Hove this year. Find out all you need to know about the big events taking place in the city in 2020.
January
Royal Pavilion Annual Free Day
When: Sunday, January 19 10am-4.30pm
Where: Royal Pavilion, Brighton
What: For one day a year, visitors are given free entry to the Royal Pavilion. The open day celebrates the purchase of the site by the town of Brighton in 1850.
February
When: Sunday, February 23 times TBC
Where: Madeira Drive
What: In its 30th year, the half marathon will welcome runners to the city to complete a 13.1 mile route ahead of the Brighton marathon in April.
March
When: Sunday, March 22
Where: The route begins at Tattenham Corner, Epsom, and finishes at Madeira Drive.
What: Since 1930, this veteran motorcycle event has seen pre-1915 models take to the roads of Sussex and Surrey.
April
When: Saturday, April 4, 10am-6pm
Where: Madeira Drive
What: In its 9th year, this motoring event attracts petrolheads from around the country to a free drive-in and display of vehicles.
When: April 19 at 9.45am
Where: Preston Park
What: An annual, long-distance running event established in 2010. Registration for this year has now closed but spectators and supporters are welcome.
May
When: May 1-31
Where: Venues across the city
What: Much like its Scottish equivalent, the Edinburgh Festival, Brighton Festival has its own fringe which sees comedy, art, and theatre at multiple venues.
When: May 2-24
Where: Venues across the city
What: Poet and guest director Lemn Sissay MBE will oversee the country’s biggest and most established arts festival.
When: Saturday, May 2, 10.30am-1pm
Where: The parade starts in Robert Street and travels through Jubilee Street, New Road, North Street, East Street, and Grand Junction Road to Madeira Drive.
What: This colourful parade traditionally opens Brighton Festival with 5,000 local schoolchildren wearing handmade costumes. Nature’s marvels is the theme for the parade this year which promises to be a celebration of the natural world.
When: May 13-16
Where: Venues across Brighton.
What: This festival showcases emerging talent and new music from across the globe at more than 30 venues in the city with a pop-up site on Brighton beach. A conference runs alongside the festival.
When: Sunday, May 17
Where: Hove Lawns
What: Athletes dressed as superheroes run through Brighton to raise money for the domestic abuse charity RISE. This is a family friendly event with a 5K, 10K, youth mile, and a kids’ 500m dash.
London to Brighton Classic Car Run
When: Sunday, May 31
Where: Cars will drive from Greenwich Park, London to Madeira Drive.
What: Classic vehicles gather on Madeira Drive after making their way South from London.
June
When: Date TBC
Where: Chalet Cafe, Preston Park
What: Cyclists take to the streets of Brighton and Hove but do not put on any clothes.
When: June 21
Where: The route finishes on the seafront
What: A 54-mile charity bike ride travelling from Clapham Common, London, to Brighton Beach through idyllic Sussex and Surrey countryside.
When: Saturday, June 29, 10.30am
Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton
What: A muddy 5K race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
July
When: July 4-5
Where: Brighton Seafront
What: Europe’s largest free charity Beach Festival for water sports enthusiasts and beach lovers. Water sports, races, live music, and bars will be on offer at this family friendly event.
When: Sunday, July 5, 11am
Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton
What: A 5K race to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Brighton and Hove Pride Parade
When: Saturday, August 1, 11am
Where: Hove Lawns
What: The famous Pride Parade takes place during the city’s annual, weekend-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community from Friday, July 31 to August 2.
When: Dates TBC
Where: Brighton Beach
What: A giant outdoor cinema pop-up on the beach.
August
When: Dates TBC
Where: Location TBC
What: Zippos Circus will return to Brighton with entertainment for all the family.
September
When: Sunday, September 13
Where: Hove Lawns
What: Athletes compete as they swim, cycle, and run across the city.
When: Saturday, September 26, 12-10.30pm
Where: Stanmer Park, Brighton
What: The biggest electronic music festival in Brighton will return to Stanmer Park for a fifth year.
October
When: Date TBC
Where: Location TBC
What: A mass of Volkswagens descend on Brighton for this annual motorist gathering.
November
London to Brighton Veteran Car Run
When: Sunday, November 1
Where: Vehicles travel from London’s Hyde Park to Madeira Avenue, Brighton with a halfway checkpoint stop in Crawley.
What: Veteran vehicles complete the route to commemorate the Emancipation Run of November 14 1896, which celebrated the Locomotives on the Highway Act.
December
When: Monday, December 21
Where: Brighton Seafront
What: Residents and visitors gather on the shortest day of the year with homemade lanterns, a bonfire, and a procession. The event is hosted by arts charity Same Sky.