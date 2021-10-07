Brighton Cineworld’s Screen X is a great way to experience No Time to Die

Daniel Craig as James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma.

Screen X is a thoroughly immersive and fairly impressive way to experience movie blockbusters.

Cineworld has introduced the 270-degree screens at a number of screens including the Brighton site in July 2020.

The state-of-the-art technology uses up to 12 additional projectors to extend the film out onto the side walls of the screening room, for a remarkably atmospheric experience.

We tried out cinema Screen X-style for a showing of the film that’s on everyone’s social media browsers, No Time to Die.

Initial impressions were the whole cinema was looking spritely after a refurb, that said, we hadn’t been to Cineworld for a while because of you-know-what!

The Screen X screening room seemed a good size, with comfy-looking red reclining chairs.

“Eye-widening trailers” (I’m not making this up) eased us into the vibe, but the side screens stayed blank until the main event.

But then, wallop! They were on and a snow-filled vista of the film’s intro filled the cinema with light.

It was a little overwhelming at first. “Feel more at Cineworld...” is the boast, and you certainly do.

The screens extend beyond your field of vision creating a larger canvas for the action.

Combined with the hefty main screen, which is slightly curved, Screen X definitely adds something new to multiplex-movie consumption.

Proving that you can potentially get too much of a good thing, the movie swiftly reverts to just the main screen for quieter periods of the feature.