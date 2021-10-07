Brighton Cineworld’s Screen X is a great way to experience No Time to Die
Screen X is a thoroughly immersive and fairly impressive way to experience movie blockbusters.
Cineworld has introduced the 270-degree screens at a number of screens including the Brighton site in July 2020.
The state-of-the-art technology uses up to 12 additional projectors to extend the film out onto the side walls of the screening room, for a remarkably atmospheric experience.
We tried out cinema Screen X-style for a showing of the film that’s on everyone’s social media browsers, No Time to Die.
Initial impressions were the whole cinema was looking spritely after a refurb, that said, we hadn’t been to Cineworld for a while because of you-know-what!
The Screen X screening room seemed a good size, with comfy-looking red reclining chairs.
“Eye-widening trailers” (I’m not making this up) eased us into the vibe, but the side screens stayed blank until the main event.
But then, wallop! They were on and a snow-filled vista of the film’s intro filled the cinema with light.
It was a little overwhelming at first. “Feel more at Cineworld...” is the boast, and you certainly do.
The screens extend beyond your field of vision creating a larger canvas for the action.
Combined with the hefty main screen, which is slightly curved, Screen X definitely adds something new to multiplex-movie consumption.
Proving that you can potentially get too much of a good thing, the movie swiftly reverts to just the main screen for quieter periods of the feature.
But then when the bullets were being pumped into Bond’s Aston Martin you felt a little closer to being in an armoured super-car with a much-loved sociopathic trained killing machine.