Brighton Fiery Foods Festival - event for chilli lovers this weekend

For all those who know their habaneros from their Jalapeños, the Fiery Foods Festival 2021 takes place at the Level in Brighton this weekend (Friday September 3 - Sunday September 5.

The event’s organisers promise amazing street food, artisan sauces, pickles and chutneys, fresh chillies, spices, quality beers and ciders accompanied by live music and DJs, and if you have an especially robust constitution there will also be some chilli-eating competitions

Children under the age of 16 go free but must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Opening times are :Friday: 11am - 9.30pm, Saturday: 11am - 9.30pm, and Sunday: 11am - 8.30pm.