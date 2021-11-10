Brighton YouTube hit is live-streaming a pilates class to raise money for the Poppy Appeal

Brighton-based YouTuber Rachel Lawrence known as ‘The Girl with the Pilates Mat’ has decided to use her new found fame on YouTube to raise funds for The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Rachel will be live-streaming a 30-minute class on Friday (November 12) at 10am on her YouTube page here https://youtu.be/nPqwk0bUYGE

All donations for the class will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Rachel will be presenting a live pilates class to raise money for the Poppy Appeal

Rachel had to close her fitness business in lockdown and so decided to livestream weekly pilates classes on YouTube to keep people feeling motivated and fit. Rachel saw her channel surge from 3,000 to over 110,000 subscribers and she has now decided to harness this success for a good cause.

Rachel said: "I wanted to do something good with the positive change this has brought me and thought why not use the power of our new online connections to help our armed forces community when they need it most."

After the workout Rachel will stay online for a live Q & A where and she has invited people to share stories of friends and family, those who are with us and those who are gone who served their country in the Wars.