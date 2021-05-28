Some of the new drivers who have completed rigorous training and exams ahead of the new season Photos by Jon Rigby

Volks Electric Railway is the oldest electric railway in the world still operating and if you haven’t been, what are you waiting for.

Running every day with stops at the Jungle Rumble café on the seafront, the aquarium station and the marina, the season will be officially opened by newsreader and presenter Nicholas Owen at 11am on Saturday.

With six newly-trained drivers joining the team for the season ahead, it has been a busy time getting ready to reopen.

Proud staff next to the two trains that will be running along the seafront daily

The railway’s manager Stuart Strong said: “The staff are very excited and cannot wait to open. We have two boys and four girls who have all passed their driving tests and completed five exams. It’s very stringent.”

Stuart admitted that after being closed during lockdown, his plans to retire next year may be put on hold, not least because he loves the job so much.

“It’s not a job to me. I love every day,” said Stuart. “It’s a genuine Victorian experience that you can have in 2021. We just feel like we are custodians of a living museum.

“It’s such a happy experience, people wave like royalty and everyone comes off smiling. Making people happy is a wonderful thing to have when you’ve got a job. We have really missed seeing people, especially all of the school groups.”

All smiles ahead of the start of the season at Volks Electric Railway

Tickets can be purchased on the day and the trains run from 10.30am until 5.15pm during the week and until 6.15pm at weekends and Bank Holidays.

