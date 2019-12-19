East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

COMEDY

KRATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: Friday and Saturday, 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Paul McCaffrey, Jeff, MC Stephen Grant.

GIGS

Lewes Loves Disco: 8pm, free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Ben and Shazza kick off the Christmas festivities with the best disco, daft funk and dance tunes.

REWIND PT 2: 11pm, £5-£8, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

The Acoustic Strawbs: Doors 7pm, £18, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, www.tradingboundaries.com.

STAGE

Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time: Until January 5, various times, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A charmingly funny Christmas adventure for four-to-seven year olds and their grownups. Follow intrepid investigator Nellie Limelight around Theatre Royal Brighton as she uncovers a story of stolen jewels, pantomime villains, a broken time machine and a misplaced sea creature.

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert The Musical: Until January 4, various times, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com.

Tales Around the Tree: 10.30am, 12pm and 2pm, £6-£8 (£26 family ticket), Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Let Old Mother Holle warm your heart with stories of the wild woodland, and help her to decorate her festive tree.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

GIGS

FAITH - THE GEORGE MICHAEL LEGACY: 7pm, £23, £50, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

Mitchell & Godfrey: Doors 7pm, £15, Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching, 01825 790200, www.tradingboundaries.com. Playing together for the first time since 2017.

The Kondoms: 8pm, free entry, all welcome, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. The Kondoms’ annual festive bash at the Con Club.

OTHER

Backstage Tour at Christmas: 10am and 12pm, £10, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Have a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine as you discover more about Brighton Dome.

DRAG BINGO with CHARLIE HIDES: 4pm, £10-£17, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

STAGE

Ugg ’n’ Ogg and the World’s First Dogg: Until December 29, various times, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A family Christmas show from the award-winning creators of the hit children’s play Pitschi the Kitten with Dreams.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

GIGS

ABSOLUTE BOWIE: 7.30pm, £18, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

Live Music PLUS Christmas Draw Afternoon: 3.30pm, free, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Kate & Co and The Contenders.

SUSPICIOUSLY ELVIS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Sunday and Monday, 6pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

The Bootleg Beatles: Doors 6.30pm, £35.10, Brighton Centre, Kings Road, Brighton, brightoncentre.co.uk. The world’s premier Beatles band continues to draw critical acclaim with their flawless recreation of the greatest songbook of all time.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

GIGS

MAJESTY QUEEN: 7.30pm, £18.50, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311. Majesty is one of the UKs premier Queen Tribute bands.

OTHER

Circus Workshop with Race Horse Company: 1pm-3pm, pay what you can, Dome, 01273 709709.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): Cats (U) Fri & Sat 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.45, 10.30; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 11.40, 2.20, 5.00, 7.45; Boxing Day 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.10. Frozen II (U) Fri, Sat, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.10, 11.50, 2.30; Sun 10.10, 2.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri & Sat 10.40pm. Last Christmas (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 5.00; Christmas Eve 5.00, 8.40. Movies For Juniors: A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Christmas Eve & Boxing Day 10.00. 3D: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 7.30. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 10.20, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 3.30, 4.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10, 8.50, 10.30; Sat 12.00, 1.00, 3.30, 4.30, 7.00, 8.10, 10.30; Sun & Mon 10.20, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 3.30, 4.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10, 8.50; Christmas Eve 10.20, 12.00, 1.00, 1.50, 3.30, 4.30, 5.20, 7.00, 8.10; Boxing Day 10.00, 11.30, 12.40, 1.30, 3.00, 4.10, 5.00, 6.30, 7.30, 8.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Boxing Day 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20. Playing With Fire (PG) Boxing Day 10.20.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Frozen II (U) Fri 10.30, 3.45; Sat 1.00, 3.35; Mon 11.30; Silver Screen: Christmas Eve 10.30. Knives Out (12A) Fri 12.50, 6.10; Sat 6.00, 9.00; Sun 5.45; Mon 1.50. Gremlins (12A) Fri 9.00. Kids’ Club: The Grinch (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: The Gruffalo’s Child (U) Mon 10.00. Vintage Sundays: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sun 12.00, 2.45. The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg (U) Sun 8.45; Mon 4.45. NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (PG) Mon 7.00. Silver Screen: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Christmas Eve 1.00. Silver Screen: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Christmas Eve 3.30. Christmas At Picturehouse: It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Christmas Eve 6.30. Little Women (U) Boxing Day 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.45.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Frozen II (U) Fri 4.00, 7.45; Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15, 7.45; Christmas Eve 2.15, 5.30.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Boxing Day 1.30, 5.00, 8.15; Christmas Eve 1.30, 5.00. Cats (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Boxing Day 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 11.00, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Christmas Eve 11.00, 2.30, 5.30. ROH: The Nutcracker (12A) Sat & Sun 11.30. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sat 12.00, 8.15; Sun 12.00; Mon 8.15. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri & Sun 2.45, 5.45, 8.40; Sat 2.45, 5.45; Mon & Christmas Eve 11.45, 2.45, 5.45. Little Women (U) Boxing Day 2.15, 5.15, 8.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Green Book (12A) Sat 7.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 10.45, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10, 8.20; Sat 9.50, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10, 8.20; Sun & Mon 10.45, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10, 8.20; Christmas Eve 12.15, 3.15, 3.30; Boxing Day 2.00. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.45, 3.25, 6.00; Christmas Eve 10.15, 12.50; Boxing Day 2.15. Frozen II (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10.00, 10.15; Christmas Eve 10.30. Cats (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 12.35, 3.15, 5.50, 8.35; Christmas Eve 1.00, 3.45; Boxing Day 2.30. Elf (PG) Fri 10.30; Christmas Eve 10.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Elf (PG) Sat 10.30.

