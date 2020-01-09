East Sussex entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, January 10-16

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Friday and Saturday, various times. Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts include: Andy Robinson, Suzi Ruffell and MC Sally Anne Hayward with one more act TBC.

COMMUNITY

Age is a Stage: 10.30am, £10, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A chance to learn the basics of physical comedy performance with performer, theatre maker and clown Chris Cresswell.

GIGS

Thriller Live: Until Saturday, 7.45pm, 4pm and 8pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. An electrifying visual and audio journey through the magic of Michael’s 45 year musical history.

STAGE

FAT CABARET PRESENTS: FATTY NEW YEAR: 7pm, £8-£10, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

COMMUNITY

Stories with Skip – Winter Wonderland: 10am, £5.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. A perfect introduction To Theatre Royal Brighton for children. Stories, games, mini makes and lots of joining in for 2-4 year olds and their adults.

WASSAIL: With candles, fire, Wassail bowl, Twelfth Cake, £4, Lewes Saturday Folk Club, White Hill, Lewes, 8pm-11pm. A spokesperson said: “We light the open fire and candles and serve a rich Twelfth Cake full of crystallised ginger, orange peel and rum, and a Wassail bowl of hot spiced old ale. Bring a long twig from your apple tree to share in the blessing of our indoor Wassail ceremony.”

GIGS

Loose Caboose: £6 OTD, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Featuring DJs Martin Jackson, Rachelle Piper and Kevin Fingier. ’60s soul, Northern, Latin, R ’n’ B and jazz.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

COMEDY

VICTORIOUS: 7.30pm, £9-£11, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning musical comedy performer Hannah Brackenbury presents a joyful tribute to the late Victoria Wood.

GIGS

The Real Thing: 7.30pm, £28.50, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk. It’s New Year Party Time at the Pavilion with the UK’s own rock and soul pioneers, The Real Thing.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

COMEDY

BRING YOUR OWN BABY COMEDY: 12pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Chloe Petts, Gareth Richards and MC Esther Manito.

KOMEDIA NEW COMEDY AWARD: In association with Comic Boom and Victoria Nangle, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Semi-final: MC Barry Ferns, Elie Kraft, Liz Collis, Chloe Green, Christian Jegard, Alex Mason, Khalid Winter, Lauren Smith (Legless Lauren) and Sarah Lee.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

COMEDY

STAND UP & SLAM: 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

GIGS

ALL-STAR TRIBUTE TO THE FLYING BURRITO BROS: 50th Anniversary Tour presented by Dictionary Pudding. 7pm, £20, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480.

Paul Jones and Dave Kelly: 7.30pm, £22.50, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414, hailshampavilion.co.uk.

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB: 6pm, Concorde 2, Madeira Drive, Brighton, www.concorde2.co.uk, 01273 673311.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

GIGS

McCartney – The Songbook: 7.45pm, tickets from £13, Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com. From the producers of smash hit shows That’ll Be The Day and Walk Right Back, comes the ultimate McCartney experience.

OTHER

ALGARVIAN NIGHTS: 7.30pm, £5, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A Casa dos Poetas celebrates its 11th year with readings and performances from Manuel Neto dos Santos, alongside Peter Pegnall, Jane Draycott, Andrea Holland, Naomi Foyle, Bernadette Cremin, Ivan MacReady, David Crystal, Roger Leach and many others.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

COMMUNITY

Lewes Archaeological Group Talk: Romano-British Settlements in the Ouse Valley by Dr David Rudling. 7.30pm, Lewes Town Hall Lecture Room (Fisher St. entrance, lift access). Non-members welcome, entrance £4/£3(concessions) to include refreshments.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): 1917 (15) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.00, 7.50; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Tue 3.00, 5.00, 7.50. Cats (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30; Sat & Sun 1.00. Frozen II (U) Sat & Sun 10.30. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 3.10; Sat & Sun 3.30; Tue 2.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 2.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 12.10, 3.00, 8.30; Tue 2.30, 6.00. Little Women (U) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.40; Sat & Sun 6.00; Tue 4.40. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.20, 8.30; Sat 10.40, 1.50, 5.10, 8.20; Sun 1.50, 5.10, 8.20. The Gentlemen (18) Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 5.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 5.50, 9.00; Tue 8.50. Movies For Juniors: The Addams Family (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Unlimited Screening: Richard Jewell (15) Tue 7.45.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): 1917 (15) Fri 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.45; Sat 12.30, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 8.45; Tue 6.00, 8.45; Wed 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Silver Screen: Tue 1.20, 3.40; Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.30; Big Scream: Wed 12.30. Kids’ Club: Lady And The Tramp (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Pigtail And Mr Sleeplessness (U) Mon 10.30. Metropolitan Opera Encore: Wozzeck (12A) Tue 11.00. ROH Royal Ballet Live: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri 7.45; Sat 2.15, 7.45. The Farewell (PG) Mon & Tue 7.45. Ordinary Love (12A) Wed & Thu 2.15.

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): 1917 (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 11.30, 2.15, 5.00, 8.15; Thu 11.00, 1.45, 4.30, 8.30. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 12.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 8.30; Mon 6.00, 8.30; Tue 12.00, 2.30, 8.45; Wed 12.30, 8.30; Thu 3.45, 6.00; Parent & Baby: Tue 12.00. Little Women (U) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.45, 5.30; Sun 2.30, 5.30. Uncut Gems (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.30, 8.15; Sun 5.15, 8.00; Tue 5.15, 8.15; Wed 3.30, 8.15; Thu 12.00, 8.15. Spies In Disguise (PG) Sat & Sun 11.00; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.15. West Side Story (PG) Sun 2.00. Ride The High Country (PG) Wed 11.00. ROH Royal Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15. This Is Spinal Tap (15) Thu 2.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): 1917 (15) Fri 11.00, 2.10, 6.00, 8.20, 8.35; Sat 12.30, 6.00, 8.20, 8.35; Sun 10.20, 3.30, 6.00, 8.35; Mon 11.00, 2.10, 6.00, 8.35; Tue 11.30, 2.10, 6.00, 8.35; Wed 10.45, 1.45, 6.00, 8.35; Thu 1.30, 4.00, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Little Women (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.20, 5.45, 8.30; Sat 12.25, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Sun 12.45, 3.00, 5.45; Wed 11.15, 2.20, 5.45; Thu 2.10, 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. JoJo Rabbit (12A) Fri 2.20, 5.55; Sat 12.45, 3.00; Sun 12.40, 8.30; Mon 2.30, 5.00; Tue 11.00, 4.05, 8.40; Wed 11.00, 4.15, 8.30; Thu 1.40, 4.10; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (12A) Fri & Mon 11.30; Sat 3.10; Sun 1.30. Jumanji: The Next Level (12A) Sat 10.00; Sun 10.45. Frozen II (PG) Sat 10.10; Sun 10.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Toy Story 4 (PG) Sat 10.30. Metropolitan Opera: Wozzeck (12A) Live: Sat 5.55; Encore: Tue 2.00. Andre Rieu: 70 Years Young (U) Sun 5.15. NT Live Encore: Hansard (12A) Mon 8.00. Exhibition On Screen: Lucian Freud – A Self Portrait (PG) Tue 6.00. NT Live Encore: Present Laughter (PG) Wed 2.00, 7.15. ROH Royal Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (12A) Thu 7.15

