Foodies Festival - The ‘Gastro-Glastonbury’ makes a welcome return to Brighton this weekend

The Brighton Foodies Festival 2018

The Foodies Festival makes a welcome return to the city this weekend with three days of top chefs, live music and a global selection of gourmet and street foods.

Preston Park is the new venue for the event which runs from Friday to Sunday (September 24-26).

More than 200 exhibitors will showcase the best of Sussex and great grub from around the world.

Fifty-plus bands and artists will take to the stage across the weekend with indie pop-rockers Scouting for Girls headlining on Saturday , with Lady Gaga tribute act Maybe Gaga and the UK Killers tribute, The Killerz, performing on Friday and Sunday respecitvely.

An impressive roster of award winning chefs includes: Tom Rhodes, MasterChef 2021 champion, Alex Webb, MasterChef: The Professionals 2020 champion, Thomas Frake, winner of MasterChef 2020, Great British Bake Off’s Dave Friday and MasterChef finalists Mike Tomkins and David Rickett. With local star turns Kenny Tutt , MasterChef Champion 2018 and Great British Menu Winner at Michael Bremner flying the flag for Sussex.

Tickets are £29 for weekend or £19 for the day. Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale now at www.foodiesfestival.com and 0844 9951111