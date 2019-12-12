Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Fairy lights and lasers on a sparkling forest trek

Bedgebury Pinetum is lit for Christmas once again.

Following its successful first year, The Christmas Bedgebury Trail is now on the ‘must visit’ list for families in Sussex and Kent.

It offers a magical trek through ancient forests where trees are floodlit in vibrant colours from all angles. Paths are defined by fairy lights and lead from one exceptional image to another. One of the most exciting is a laser forest where coloured lasers flash and sparkle.

Bedgebury’s specimen trees, including the famous Giant Redwoods, take centre stage as multi-shaded spotlights enhance the drama and Christmas music tops up the experience. For younger children Father Christmas and his elves emerge from a snowy woodland house to chat and a little further on there are stalls with hot chocolate, spiced cider, mulled wine and even marshmallows to toast over a firepit.

The trail opens from 4.40pm and runs until December 30. Visit www.christmasatbedgebury.co.uk.

Deeply moving folk music from O’Hooley and Tidow

O’Hooley and Tidow bring their contemporary and traditional winter songs to The Old Chapel, Alfriston, on Saturday, December 14 (7.30pm).

One of modern folk music’s most popular duos, Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow are known for their deeply moving and soulful performances that are saturated with honesty and empathy.

At this gig they will reveal some of the darker aspects of the festive season (poverty, displacement, loneliness), as well as providing some Christmas joy.

Tickets for the concert cost £19.50.

Call the box office on 01323 841414 or purchase tickets online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

Carols, tales and drinks with Beacon Academy

Beacon Academy’s Christmas Carol Concert is at All Saints Church, Crowborough, on Monday, December 16 (5.30pm-7pm).

The evening of festive celebration features rousing carols, traditional stories and seasonal performances from Beacon Academy Music students.

Entry is free and all are welcome to attend this community event. The concert will begin at 6pm.

Festive drinks and nibbles will be provided upon arrival in return for donations towards Beacon Academy Sixth Form’s Gambia Campaign.

Year-7 student Arthur Wilmshurst produced the poster artwork above.

Gloria Estefan show offers a sizzling start to Christmas

The fiery Latin rhythms of Gloria Estefan provide a hot start to Christmas at the Congress this year.

The Estefan Experience is at the theatre on Friday, December 20 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £26. Call 01323 412000.

Presented as a live concert experience this thrilling tribute will include all the hits like ‘Get On Your Feet’, ‘Conga’ and ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’.

A spokesperson said: “The Congress Theatre will transport you with the never-ending summer sounds of Cuban-American songstress Gloria Estefan, an icon of her age who first found fame with The Miami Sound Machine in the 1970s and went onto conquer the world.”

