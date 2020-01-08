Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Thriller Live pays tribute to Michael Jackson

Thriller Live takes Michael Jackson fans on an incredible journey through the magic of one man’s amazing 45-year musical history.

The show is at Brighton’s Theatre Royal until Saturday, January 11. The Friday show starts at 7.45pm with Saturday performances at 4pm and 8pm.

The production offers over two hours of non-stop hits from a variety of genres including pop, rock, soul and disco.

The songs will be delivered by a hugely talented cast and band.

They include: ‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘Can You Feel It’, ‘Off The Wall’, ‘Smooth Criminal’, ‘Beat It’, ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Bad’, ‘Rock With You’, ‘They Don’t Care About Us’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Thriller’ and many more.

The spectacular concert is now in its record breaking 10th year and has been seen by more than five million people in over 30 countries.

Tickets start at £13. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

UK musician offers stirring country and Americana

British country and Americana singer-songwriter TJ Walker makes his first Lewes appearance at The Lamb on Sunday, January 12 (8pm).

The gig is the fourth event in the venue’s Americana Live at the Lamb series.

A spokesperson said: “Tom grew up as a multi-instrumentalist in a musical British family. He learned the banjo ukulele alongside his dad in a traditional jazz band from the age of six, then a year later picked up the guitar. By 15, he’d started to work with professional bands, since when as a hard-working professional musician, he has performed all over the world including at top-tier venues like the Albert Hall and o2 Arena.”

Entry to the gig is free.

Haven Players provide some traditional winter fun

Christmas may be over but there’s still a fantastic pantomime to enjoy at Stone Cross Memorial Hall, Pevensey, this winter.

The Haven Players’ version of Aladdin by Geoff Baker offers a traditional family show full of great songs, colourful costumes and laughter. Doug Dalziel is Widow Twanky, Marc Barden is Wishee Washee and Sarah Baker plays Aladdin. Maylene Mayhew is Princess Isay and Mark Canelle is Abanazar.

Shows are January 25 (2.30pm, 7.30pm), Jan 26 (2.30pm), Jan 31 (7.30pm), February 1 (2.30pm, 7.30pm) and Feb 2 (2.30pm). Tickets £9 (kids £6, family £25). Visit www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

Experience music’s most famous boat trip with LPO

London Philharmonic Orchestra’s next concert at the Congress Theatre will be A Sea Change on Sunday, January 19 (3pm).

Organisers say that the audience will almost be able to taste the sea spray in a show that starts with the Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides.

Other pieces include Haydn’s uplifting Cello Concerto in C and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 (his final symphony).

Thomas Blunt will be the conductor and the concert’s special guest will be Laura van der Heijden (pictured) on cello.

Tickets cost £15-£30 (premium seats £35). Call the box office on 01323 412000.

