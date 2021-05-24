Free big-screen fun at Brighton Marina

Free big screen entertainment is returning to Brighton Marina this summer

Free screenings of major sporting events and children’s movies will take place at Brighton Marina this summer.

Brighton’s Big Screen runs from Sunday June 13 to July 11 on the Village Square overlooking the inner harbour.

Viewers can sit a the man-made lawn and benches and enjoy a month of summer entertainment including Euro 2020 matches and tennis from Wimbledon.

Sophie Chandler, Marketing Manager for Brighton Marina said, “We are so pleased to be able to offer this exciting opportunity for the Brighton community and our marina residents.

“It has been a tough year and we all need something to look forward to. The fact that it is an outdoor venue and event fits perfectly with all the new social distancing rules,

enforced by Covid.”