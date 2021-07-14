Fun RSPCA dog show in Brighton this weekend

Gus and Lauren Addison at RSPCA Brighton’s 2019 open day

Have you got the prettiest pup in Brighton?

Get your handsome hound or delectable dog judged a winner at RSPCA Brighton’s Fun Dog Show on Sunday (July 18).

With classes from the Dog Most Like Its Owner and Waggiest Tail the show is open to all breeds and celebrates dogs of all shapes and sizes.

The dog show is the highlight of the branch fundraising fun day at Braypool Lane Recreation Ground.