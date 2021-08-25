Here are the latest images of the Sea Lanes - Brighton’s forthcoming outdoor swimming pool

A new artist's imipression of the forthcoming Sea Lanes pool

Sea Lanes Brighton, based on the site of the former Peter Pan play area on Madeira Drive, Brighton seafront, has said it will begin construction of the UK’s first National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence in Winter 2021 with an opening date of Summer 2022.’

The company has said that South Downs Leisure will operate the swimming pool and has also said the development will create more than 100 new jobs.

Joe McNulty, Sea Lanes Brighton Director, said: “At the heart of the scheme is the swimming pool, which will be accessible to all.

“The pool will provide much needed swimming facilities in Brighton and will act as a gateway for those looking to gain the confidence to swim in the sea, as well as a training hub for open water swimming events, triathlon, sea safety and lifeguard courses.

“We are delighted to be beginning construction this winter and want to say a big thank you to everyone who has visited Sea Lanes and shown your support over the years.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to the first National Open Water Swimming Centre of Excellence next summer.”

Duncan Anderson, Director at South Downs Leisure said:“South Downs Leisure is incredibly pleased to be working in partnership with Sea Lanes. It is unique and exciting opportunity to provide much needed swimming facilities to the people of Brighton and surrounding area. The innovative design and location will provide a service unrivalled on the south coast and enable us, as a leisure trust, to expand our community, making more people, more active, more often.”