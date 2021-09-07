heritage Indian Hospital Kitchens_credit Royal Pavilion & Brighton Museums, Brighton & Hove

Here is a list of the places taking part in Brighton.

Round Hill Conservation Area, Brighton & Hove. A partial history of Round Hill Conservation area. A self-guided walk past several exhibition panels of local history created by residents is available throughout the HOD period. There will also be a guided tour on each of the four weekend mornings (booking essential). Saturday, September 11, Sunday, September 12, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, 10am until 11.30am.

All Saints’ Church, Patcham, Brighton & Hove. We hope you enjoy visiting our recently restored 12th Century church with its stained-glass windows, fascinating Doom painting, medieval memorial and gravestones in beautiful Patcham Village. Saturday, September 11, 11am until 4pm.

An Introduction to Historic Building Analysis, 13 Brunswick Square, Brighton & Hove. A presentation about some of the processes involved in historic building analysis. Friday, September 10, 3pm until 4pm. Booking required.

Aubrey Beardsley’s Brighton tour, Brighton Station, Queens Road. Alexia Lazou, Mistress of Line, will lead you on a gentle 90 minute stroll through Brighton, exploring the buildings and places associated with the early life of artist Aubrey Beardsley (1872-1898). Saturday, September 11, 2pm until 3.30pm. Tuesday, September 14, 11am until 12.30pm, Wednesday September, 15, 11am until 12.30pm. Saturday, September 18, 2pm until 3.30pm. Sunday, September 19, 2pm until 3.30pm. Pre-booking required.

Bombs, Battlefields and Bravery Remembered. Opposite the War Memorial on the east side, Grand Avenue, Brighton & Hove. A walking tour through Hove and finishing across the boundary into Brighton featuring the Brighton Blitz and its impact. Saturday, September 11, 10.30am until 12.15pm. Pre-booking required.

Brighton Dome Heritage Open Day 2021, Brighton Dome, Ticket Office, Church Street, Brighton & Hove. Our Heritage Open Day is back and for this year’s theme of Edible England, we’ll be celebrating the rich history of Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival through a series of in-person and online events exploring our culinary links to the past. Sunday, September 19, 10am until 4pm. Pre-booking required.

Brighton’s Western Road - More than Shopping. St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Brighton & Hove. A meander through the city’s main shopping area…looking at more than shops. Friday, September 10, 10am until noon.

Clifton Hill and Montpelier: Victorian suburban gem. St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Brighton & Hove. Clifton Hill and Montpelier. A walk with Dr Geoffrey Mead. Friday, September 10, 1pm until 2.45pm.

Composting to Heal the Earth. Brighton & Hove. A climate activist’s journey from a community garden in Brighton to the inner life of soil and social enterprise for ecosystem restoration. Thursday, September 16, noon (session is 20 minutes followed by Q&A). Booking required.

Brighton Museum, Royal Pavilion Gardens. North Laine was once Brighton’s industrial suburb with water, animals and wood being processed into beer, ginger beer and mineral water, meat and furniture. Thursday, September 16, 11am until 12.45pm, Sunday, September 19, 11am until 12.45pm. Pre-booking required.

Down in the Kitchen. Preston Manor, Preston Road, Brighton & Hove. Experience an interactive sound installation in the basement kitchen of an Edwardian manor house. Saturday, September 18, 2pm until 4pm. Pre-boking required.

English Puddings from the past. Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN3 1EH. Virtually visit the kitchen of a 1830s historic house in Hove. And discover the history of English puddings. Saturday, September 11, 4pm until 4.50pm. Pre-booking preferred.

Fabrica - Past:Present:Future. Fabrica, 40 Duke Street, Brighton & Hove. Creative primary schools’ workshops based on restoration of stained glass at Fabrica gallery - part of the Holy Trinity Church 200th building anniversary. Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16, morning session 09.30am - 11.45am, afternoon session 12.30m - 2.45pm.

Foody Felting. Preston Manor, Preston Road, Brighton & Hove.. Nourish your soul and celebrate sustainability by felting your own garden vegetable. Saturday, September 18. 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm.

HERITAGE TOUR: Fabrica & Holy Trinity Church Heritage, Fabrica, 40 Duke Street, Brighton & Hove. A relaxed accessible tour of Fabrica’s 200 year old building, a former Regency church which now houses a contemporary art gallery. Monday, September 13, 2pm until 3pm. 3.20pm until 4.20pm. Pre-booking required.

Imperial Brighton Tour. Brighton Museum, Royal Pavilion Gardens. Discover some of the people and places in Brighton linked to the British Empire. Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18, 11am until 1pm. Pre-booking required.

London Rd: suburbia…but not as we know it! St. Peters Church, York Place, Brighton & Hove. A walk with Dr Geoffrey Mead exploring the history, present and future of the London Road area. Saturday, September 11, 1pm until 2.45pm.

Nice Girls Didn’t go to the Academy! Cinema Themed Guided Tour. Duke of York’s Cinema, Preston Circus , Brighton & Hove. Join Alexia Lazou, The Usherette, as she leads you through the town centre, stopping at various former and current cinema sites, evoking the Golden Age of the Silver Screen. Friday, September 10 and Friday, September 17, 6pm until 7.30pm. Pre-booking required.

Not Just the Trunk Murders! An illustrated Walk in Kemp Street. Kemp Street, Brighton & Hove. More than murder! Tuesday, September 14, 10.30am and 11.30am. Pre-Booking required.

Plaster Ornament in Period Houses. The Regency Town House, 13 Brunswick Square, Brighton & Hove. Join us for a short presentation about how the ornamental plaster decorations in Regency and Victorian houses were made and fitted. Saturday, September 11, 11am until noon.

Prayers, Pints & Pylons - The Architectural Legacy of John Leopold Denman. Barclays Bank plc, 139-142 North Street, Brighton & Hove. Ever noticed the two pylons erected at the borough boundaries to welcome visitors to Brighton? Sunday, September 12, 10.30 until 11.30pm.

Railway Land: then and now. St. Peters Church, York Place, Brighton & Hove. Brighton’s railway heritage. Saturday, September 11, 3pm until 5pm.

Sex and Shopping! A Guided Walk of Gardner Street. Gardener Street, Brighton & Hove. Sunday, September 12, 10.30am until 11.30am. Monday, September 11a, until noon. Pre-booking required.

St Ann’s Well Gardens Historical Walk by Park Ranger. St Ann’s Well Gardens, Somerhill Road, Hove. St Ann’s Well Garden Heritage Trail provides a series of photographs illustrating the fascinating history of the park. Sunday, September 19, 2pm until 3pm.

The Brunswick Town Walk. Regency Town House, 13 Brunswick Square, Hove, Brighton & Hove. Discover the history and architecture of Brunswick Town. Friday, September 10. 11.30am until 1pm. Pre-booking required.

The Golden Hours. The Regency Town House, 13 Brunswick Square, Brighton & Hove. Join sound artist Anna Celeste Edmonds for a mobile immersive soundwalk experience at dawn and dusk in Brunswick Square. Friday, September 17 until Sunday, September 19, 6.30am until 6.30pm. Pre-booking required.

The Grand Cemetery Tour. Woodvale Crematorium, Lewes Road, Brighton & Hove. Much more than gravestones. Saturday, September 18, 11am until 12.30pm.

The Regency Town House Tour. 13 Brunswick Square, Brighton & Hove. Join us for an online tour around one of the city’s finest 1820s terraced town houses, currently being restored. Friday, September 10, 9.30am until 11am. Pre-booking required.

To Eat or not to Eat? Preston Manor, Preston Road, Brighton & Hove. A tour of the grounds, gardens and secret corners of the Preston Manor estate. Saturday, September 18, 11am until noon. Pre-boking required.

Valley Gardens - Two Sides to Every Valley, St. Peters Church, York Place, Brighton & Hove. The Valley Gardens conservation area and its past and future, Saturday, September 11, 10am until noon.

West Hill – Hidden in Plain Sight. St. Nicholas Church, Brighton & Hove. A walk with Dr Geoffrey Mead. A stroll through the Clifton Hill-Montpelier area, Brighton’s quality Victorian suburb. Friday, September 10, 3pm until 5pm.