In pics: One Garden Brighton opens at Stanmer Park
One Garden Brighton is a state-of-the art horticultural learning space and free visitor attraction for the public to discover and explore in Stanmer Park.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:59 pm
It’s the base for Plumpton College’s horticulture campus, and after five years of hard work and a £5.8 million grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund the college has restored Stanmer Estate’s walled garden and opened it to the public for the first time.
Visitors can discover nine gardens specially created by staff and horticultural students.
To find out more visit www.onegardenbrighton.com.
