The Palmhouse at One Garden Brighton Photo by Jon Rigby

In pics: One Garden Brighton opens at Stanmer Park

One Garden Brighton is a state-of-the art horticultural learning space and free visitor attraction for the public to discover and explore in Stanmer Park.

By Steve Holloway
Monday, 28th June 2021, 4:59 pm

One Garden Brighton is a state-of-the art horticultural learning space and free visitor attraction for the public to discover and explore in Stanmer Park.

It’s the base for Plumpton College’s horticulture campus, and after five years of hard work and a £5.8 million grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund the college has restored Stanmer Estate’s walled garden and opened it to the public for the first time.

Visitors can discover nine gardens specially created by staff and horticultural students.

To find out more visit www.onegardenbrighton.com.

1. The One Garden, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

One Garden Brighton, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673

Buy photo

2. The One Garden, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Plant sales at One Garden Brighton, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673

Buy photo

3. The One Garden, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The garden team at One Garden Brighton, Alex, Hannah, Jules, Kate and Pete. Photo by Jon Rigby

Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673

Buy photo

4. The One Garden, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The One Garden, Stanmer Park, Brighton (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2