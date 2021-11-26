Limited-edition Christmas cocktails and luxury festive menu launched at The Ivy in Brighton

I am usually a stickler for not wanting to see or hear anything festive until December... but something feels different this year.

Of course, Christmas didn’t quite go to plan last year as the Covid-19 pandemic refused to go away. And while it is still lurking, the Christmas spirit seems to have returned in abundance.

One of the best things has to be seeing all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in the city pulling out all the stops with their Christmas menus and decor.

Diners can try a selection of special limited-edition cocktails

There were only so many emails with photos of decadent dishes I could ignore before I caved in and decided to go for a festive feast – in November – and I’m not sorry!

I chose to try The Ivy in The Laines, which has added some warming winter dishes to its existing offering as well as launching a luxury festive specials menu.

There are also some limited edition cocktails, including the Red Robin (£9.75), a blend of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, lemon, pomegranate, and honey, finished with apple cider. My favourite was the Hold-Up Ginger (£10.25), which combines Haku Vodka, Aperol, pineapple, lime, and gingerbread for a drink which actually smells just as delicious as it tastes, a rare find.

As for the food, the word luxury for the specials was spot on and let’s just say my lovely mum has a big challenge this Christmas Day to compete with the Ivy’s version of our family favourite starters of pâté and prawn cocktail.

Christmas pudding at The Ivy

The Ivy’s duck liver parfait with caramelised hazlenuts, truffle, redcurrant chutney and toasted brioche (£8.95) was simply stunning. As for the lobster and prawn cocktail (£15.95) – just look at it – gorgeous.

For mains, we chose the goose shepherd’s pie topped with pigs in blankets and the turbot meunière, a whole turbot with capers and Brussel sprout leaves. Both perfectly combined amazing flavours with a little festive twist.

If you have room, the puddings include The Ivy’s take on the classics, – mini mince pies, Christmas pudding and cheese.

The Snowball Fight pudding from the luxury festive specials menu

Goose shepherd's pie