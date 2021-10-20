Meet a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race at a Brighton charity shop this weekend

Anubis

A contestant from the colourful reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race will make an in-store appearance at a Brighton charity shop on Saturday (October 23) to support a local charity.

Brighton-based singer-songwriter Anubis will be on hand for selfies and a chat at The Sussex Beacon charity shop in Kemptown from 1pm to 3pm.

Bill Puddicombe, executive director of The Sussex Beacon, said “We are thrilled that ANUBIS will be appearing in our St James’s Street store. We’re immensely proud to play a key role in the local community, which we celebrate for its diversity, colour and vibrancy.

“What better way to further engage with the people of Brighton & Hove than by enabling them to meet a Drag Race star on our very own doorstep!”

Visitors will also have the chance to buy limited edition merchandise, including exclusive, personalised signed prints.