Octonauts treasure hunt trail adventure at Brighton Sea Life Centre
Visitors to Brighton's Sea Life Centre can take part in a trail featuring CBeebies' Octonauts.
The special mission, which is included in the entry price, allows children and their families to scour the centre to search for Captain Barnacles. Collecting clues to locate Barnacles, the explorers can make and wear a special captain hat, which they get to take home.
There's Octonauts bingo, character drawing, photo opportunities and singalongs as well as lots of opportunities to learn about ocean dwelling creatures, including turtles, sharks, octopuses, rays and penguins.
On completing their mission, all recruits can claim a special certificate. The Octonauts trails are available now until July 11.
To book tickets, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/