Oktoberfest and Zwanze Beer Day events at Brighton pubs

A Brighton craft-beer brewery has been invited to join two European beer events.

Brighton Bier, which runs three pubs in the city, will be taking part in German brewer’s Oktoberfest and the Belgian beer celebration Cantillon.

Paulaner, one of Germany’s oldest and most respected breweries, has invited Brighton Bierhaus, on Edward Street, to be one of just eight official Paulaner Oktoberfest venues in the UK from September 18 to October 3.

The Bierhaus will be serving Paulaner’s Official Oktoberfest beer along with a range of other German beers on draught throughout the festival.

And the Haus on the Hill, in Southover Street, has been chosen by Beligian brewery Cantillon, to be one of seven UK sites taking part in the Belgian Zwanze Day on September 25.

A special Zwanze Day beer will be poured at 8pm in the Cantillon tradition.

Tickets are required for the Zwanze Beer Day - www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/zwanze-day-2021-cantillon-haus-on-the-hill-brighton-tickets-169700024341 - and Haus on the Hill will have a