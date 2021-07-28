Pictures from the Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail in Brighton, Seaford and Alfriston which has raised more than £8,000

The 2021 Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail saw 15 garden owners welcome visitors in to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Horizon Centre in Brighton.

The trail has been running since 2012 and is organised by the Driftwood Fundraising Group, which is chaired and run by Geoff Stonebanks, who opened his garden Driftwood in Seaford over the weekend.

Geoff said: “This year has been a real challenge for us all to get our gardens looking their best. On average, all gardens saw over 100 visitors each on the Saturday and 60 or so on the Sunday, in the rain. Our true British style showed through, with many enjoying tea and cakes under rain soaked umbrellas or buying take-away cakes.”

Geoff introduced online ticket sales this year and over 100 people took advantage of the option as well as an online facility to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support, which was also well used. The garden trail raised £8,051.

Geoff Brown, the Horizon Centre manager, said "Thank you so much Geoff and thank you to all who opened their gardens. An amazing effort and contribution to enable Macmillan to continue to offer much needed support. Thank you very much!"

The Driftwood Fundraising Group has been supporting Macmillan Cancer Support since 2012. Geoff and his amazing team of green-fingered volunteers have now handed over a few pounds short of £100k to the charity over the last 10 years.

Emma Hammett, the charity’s relationship fundraising manager for London and South East said “A huge thank you to every single garden owner who participated to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Horizon Centre in Brighton. A special thank you going to Geoff who organised the event and heads up the Driftwood Fundraising Group. Geoff has been supporting the charity for many years and we are so grateful for his dedication and support. His efforts mean that we will be able to be there for people living with cancer in Brighton and the surrounding areas – which is both fantastic and admirable.”

The 2022 event will take place over the weekend of July 23 and 24. Sign up at www.macmillangardentrail.co.uk

1. The Garden House, Warleigh Road, Brighton Photo: contributed Buy photo

2. Beautiful blooms in North Gardens Photo: contributed Buy photo

3. Adam and Dan opened their garden in Rugby Road, Brighton Photo: contributed Buy photo

4. Geoff Stonebanks ready to welcome visitors to Driftwood Photo: contributed Buy photo